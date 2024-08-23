Krishnagiri rape accused succumbs to ‘suicide bid’, dad dies after fall from 2-wheeler

COIMBATORE: The 35-year-old from Krishnagiri, who was accused of sexually assaulting minors who attended the fake NCC camp training camps he organised, died early on Friday morning, days after he allegedly consumed poison in a suicide attempt.

Even as his death triggered a torrent of rumours about the cause of death, news came that his 61-year-old father died after falling from his two-wheeler allegedly in an inebriated condition on Thursday night. The twin deaths gave fodder to not only conspiracy theories but also allegations from the opposition parties that there were unexplained facets behind the whole case.

A Sivaraman, an NTK functionary who was later expelled from the party, was arrested on August 19 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Class eight girl during the fake camp on the premises of a private school.

He fractured his leg allegedly while attempting to flee from police and was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he told the police of having consumed ‘rat paste’ twice – on August 17 and 18. Police said he had earlier attempted suicide on July 9 following a quarrel with his wife.

As his condition worsened, Sivaraman was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMCH) on August 21 and put on ventilator support.

The Krishnagiri AWPS booked him in another sexual assault case based on a complaint by a Class nine student from another school, and the Krishnagiri crime branch booked him for cheating a family of Rs 36 lakh in a land grab case by impersonating an advocate and issued fake court orders.

After he died at 5.30 am, the Hasthampatti police registered a case, while Salem Judicial Magistrate III G Thangakarthika conducted an inquiry.

Meanwhile, his father Ashok Kumar, a daily wager, died after a fall from his moped allegedly in an inebriated condition on Thursday night. He was returning home to Kaveripattinam from Thimmapuram when he lost his balance and fell off the vehicle near Therpatti around 10.15 pm.

“He suffered injuries to his head and shoulder, and died on the spot,” police said. The police claimed to have known that he was Sivaraman’s father only after his body was sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

After rumours started spreading, Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai said CCTV footage confirmed that Ashok died of the fall while Sivaraman died in the hospital due to rat paste poisoning. “The police will take action against those spreading false information on the death of the father and son,” he said in a statement.