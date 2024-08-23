Edappadi seeks answers from DMK over deaths of fake NCC trainer, his father

CHENNAI: Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday sought a response from the DMK government over the recent deaths of expelled NTK functionary and Krishnagiri sexual assault case accused Sivaraman and his father.

In his statement, EPS said, "Sivaraman who was accused of conducting a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in a private school near Bargur in Krishnagiri district, and sexually exploiting schoolgirls, was admitted to the Salem Hospital by the police after consuming rat poison before the investigation by the Special Investigation Team of the Police Department could begin. According to media reports, Sivaraman succumbed on Friday morning while Ashok Kumar, his father, died in an accident last night when he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.”

Alleging that both deaths were suspicious, the Leader of Opposition said that the public was questioning whether Sivaraman might have been murdered over fear that he would reveal the names of key figures involved in the sex crime during the SIT probe, according to Daily Thanthi.

“Doubts arise among the people that an attempt is being made to save the real culprits involved in this case. It is also suspected that the deaths of both father and son is a drama enacted by the police department,” Edappadi said.

The former CM went on to ask how many such NCC camps were held and for how long. “Were fake certificates also being issued at such camps? Are such camps happening in other regions of the state also?” he wondered.

Urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Krishnagiri case, the AIADMK chief demanded ‘real answers’ from the SIT set up to probe the matter.

Edappadi also claimed that the DMK did not provide a proper response to the questions that arose when one of the suspects in the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong was shot dead in a police ‘encounter’ last month.