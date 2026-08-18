Coimbatore student killing: Revenge for exposing drug cartel, says LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The primary Opposition DMK walked out of the Assembly on Monday (August 17), dissatisfied with the reply given by Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on the death of Coimbatore student Amuthan.
The issue was taken up as a Special Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly. The opposition slammed Minister Nirmalkumar, saying that his response doesn't answer the critical questions raised.
During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed the student Amuthan did not die in a group clash or because of previous enmity, but was allegedly beaten to death by a gang of 20 people, and termed the incident a murder. "His parents and other social activists have alleged that Amuthan's murder took place only after he provided information about drug peddlers. All those involved in Amuthan's murder should be punished with the highest sentence," he said.
Opposition members R Kamaraj (AIADMK), A Ganeshkumar (PMK), Bojarajan (BJP), R Chellaswamy (CPM), K Marimuthu (CPI) and Tharagai Gatbet (Congress) also raised the issue.
Minister Nirmalkumar said the incident occurred due to a clash between two groups of students motivated by vengeance. He also urged the Opposition parties not to divert the issue by linking it to drugs.
School Education Minister Rajmohan said there was no need for the police or government to hide the truth in the case. He said, as per the Chief Minister's direction, the charge sheet would be filed within the next three months. The government would extend support to the affected family, the minister said.
Following the ministers' replies, DMK members staged a walkout from the Assembly, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's response.