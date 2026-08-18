Coimbatore student killing: Revenge for exposing drug cartel, says LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

The issue was taken up as a Special Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly. The opposition slammed Minister Nirmalkumar, saying that his response doesn't answer the critical questions raised.

During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed the student Amuthan did not die in a group clash or because of previous enmity, but was allegedly beaten to death by a gang of 20 people, and termed the incident a murder. "His parents and other social activists have alleged that Amuthan's murder took place only after he provided information about drug peddlers. All those involved in Amuthan's murder should be punished with the highest sentence," he said.