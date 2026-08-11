Tamil Nadu college student dies after assault; 5 held

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old engineering student died after being assaulted by a group of fellow college students in retaliation for an earlier attack in Coimbatore on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Amuthan, a third-year engineering student at a private college near Othakkalmandapam.
According to police, a masked group entered a rented house at Poonga Nagar around 5.30 am on Monday, where Elavarasan (18), a second-year civil engineering student, was staying with his friends. The group assaulted the students and fled with a mobile phone.
Police said Elavarasan and his friends suspected Amuthan of being involved in the attack. Subsequently, around 8.30 a.m., a group of students from the affected side intercepted Amuthan and his friend Sriman, 19, while the two were travelling to college near Malumichampatti.
The students took Amuthan and Sriman to a ground behind the college campus and assaulted them with weapons. Amuthan later returned to his room at around 10 am. However, at around 3 p.m., he developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to a hospital. He died despite treatment.
The Chettipalayam police have detained five college students in connection with the incident and are conducting further inquiries to identify and apprehend others involved.
Police also said that Amuthan had been suspended from the college hostel the previous month following an assault on a cook. Further investigation is under way.