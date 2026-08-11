Tamil Nadu college student dies after assault; 5 held

Police said Elavarasan and his friends suspected Amuthan of being involved in the attack. Subsequently, around 8.30 a.m., a group of students from the affected side intercepted Amuthan and his friend Sriman, 19, while the two were travelling to college near Malumichampatti.

The students took Amuthan and Sriman to a ground behind the college campus and assaulted them with weapons. Amuthan later returned to his room at around 10 am. However, at around 3 p.m., he developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to a hospital. He died despite treatment.