Police rule out drug angle in Coimbatore college student’s murder, five arrested

Special police teams are searching for seven more students whose identities have been established, while efforts are under way to identify others involved in the attack. The arrested students were identified as B Aaramudhan (20), from Cuddalore; M Aravind (21), from Sivaganga; S Siva Rohith (20), from Tiruvarur; V Mani Balu (20), from Perambalur; and a 17-year-old boy.

The deceased, Amudhan, was a third-year engineering student at the college. The incident was reportedly linked to an earlier confrontation over an assault and mobile phone theft. A police officer dismissed reports that the murder was linked to Amudhan informing the Chettipalayam police about drug peddling on the college campus. Amudhan’s parents had also made similar allegations. “Amudhan did not lodge any complaint with the police regarding drugs. An inquiry is under way into the claims made by his family members,” the officer said.