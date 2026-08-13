Police rule out drug angle in Coimbatore college student’s murder, five arrested

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police have arrested five students, including a 17-year-old boy, in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old engineering student at a private college near Othakkalmandapam.
Special police teams are searching for seven more students whose identities have been established, while efforts are under way to identify others involved in the attack. The arrested students were identified as B Aaramudhan (20), from Cuddalore; M Aravind (21), from Sivaganga; S Siva Rohith (20), from Tiruvarur; V Mani Balu (20), from Perambalur; and a 17-year-old boy.
The deceased, Amudhan, was a third-year engineering student at the college. The incident was reportedly linked to an earlier confrontation over an assault and mobile phone theft. A police officer dismissed reports that the murder was linked to Amudhan informing the Chettipalayam police about drug peddling on the college campus. Amudhan’s parents had also made similar allegations. “Amudhan did not lodge any complaint with the police regarding drugs. An inquiry is under way into the claims made by his family members,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyannavar said a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the student’s murder.
J Jaya, principal of Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology, said that Amudhan and another student had earlier been suspended for assualting a cook on July 21.
“Their parents were informed about the disciplinary action and were asked to take them home as they were under suspension. However, Amudhan did not return to hometown but stayed outside the college campus,” she said.
She also ruled out any link between the disciplinary action and allegations concerning drugs. Police said the investigation was continuing.