Begin typing your search...

    Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: CB-CID summons Jayalalithaa's disowned foster son Sudhakaran

    On the night of 23 April 2017, an armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after her death.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 March 2025 11:50 AM IST
    Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: CB-CID summons Jayalalithaas disowned foster son Sudhakaran
    X

    Photo collage of VN Sudhakaran (Credit: India TV) and former CM J Jayalalithaa

    CHENNAI: The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) has summoned VN Sudhakaran, nephew of Sasikala, who was once adopted and disowned as a foster son by AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, to appear before them at their Coimbatore office on 27 March.

    This summons is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Kodanad murder and robbery case, where Sudhakaran’s role as a shareholder in the Kodanad Estate has been cited.

    The Kodanad case, which involves a gruesome heist and murder, has seen over 200 individuals questioned so far.

    On the night of 23 April 2017, an armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after her death.

    The criminals looted valuables and murdered the estate’s security guard during the attack.

    Kodanad Heist

    Also Read: Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: Awaiting accused’s call data from Interpol, CB-CID tells court

    Also Read:Three quizzed in Kodanad heist cum murder case in Coimbatore

    Also Read:CB-CID quizzed ex-CM Jaya’s PSO in Kodanad case

    VK SasikalaJ JayalalithaaSudhakaranKodanad heistKodanad murderKodanand estate
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X