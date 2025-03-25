Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: CB-CID summons Jayalalithaa's disowned foster son Sudhakaran

CHENNAI: The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) has summoned VN Sudhakaran, nephew of Sasikala, who was once adopted and disowned as a foster son by AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, to appear before them at their Coimbatore office on 27 March.

This summons is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Kodanad murder and robbery case, where Sudhakaran’s role as a shareholder in the Kodanad Estate has been cited.

The Kodanad case, which involves a gruesome heist and murder, has seen over 200 individuals questioned so far.

On the night of 23 April 2017, an armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after her death.

The criminals looted valuables and murdered the estate’s security guard during the attack.