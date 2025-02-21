Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: Awaiting accused’s call data from Interpol, CB-CID tells court

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) has once again approached Interpol seeking details of international phone calls received by prime accused C Kanagaraj in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Prime suspects Walayar Manoj and KV Sayan appeared in the Nilgiris district sessions court, as the case came up for hearing on Friday. The court then posted the hearing on March 19.

Speaking to the media, special public prosecutor Shajahan said the CB-CID police approached the help of Interpol to trace the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls received by prime accused Kanagaraj last year. The prosecutor updated the court that details of information shared between them have also been sought.

“Interpol has not shared any information so far. Hence, the CB-CID police have once again sent a reminder through court and by way of taking the help of CBI,” he said.

Shajahan said that so far 245 persons have been quizzed in connection with the case. On the night of 23 April 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.