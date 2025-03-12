CB-CID quizzed ex-CM Jaya’s PSO in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID on Tuesday quizzed former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s personal security officer (PSO) in connection with the Kodanad murder cum heist case.

The retired PSO Veeraperumal was questioned for around three hours at the CB-CID office in Gandhipuram and his statements were video recorded.

Speaking to the media, he claimed to have worked as a PSO to Jayalalithaa in 1991, as well as from 2002 to 2016.

“After Jayalalithaa’s demise, I moved to another wing of the police department,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SIT sleuths have also summoned another of Jayalalithaa's PSO Perumal from Bhavani in Erode district for an inquiry on Wednesday. More than 200 persons were quizzed so far in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

On the night of 23 April 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.