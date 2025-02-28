Three quizzed in Kodanad heist cum murder case in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID investigating the Kodanad murder cum heist case on Thursday quizzed three persons at Police Recruit School premises in Coimbatore.

The SIT, which is probing into the suicide of Dinesh Kumar, 24, a computer operator in Kodanad Estate, questioned Kabeer, an ambulance driver who took his body to the hospital, office staff Suresh and one Shankar from the neighbourhood.

Their statements were video recorded. A few days ago, inquiries were held with Special Sub Inspector Mahesh Kumar attached to Coimbatore rural police as he was part of the team that initially investigated the Kodanad case.

More than 200 persons were questioned so far in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case. On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.