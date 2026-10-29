MK Stalin says not even DMK cadres’ toenails will fear DVAC raids against KN Nehru

KN Nehru raids: Stalin accuses TVK of vendetta politics

The DMK president accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of targeting former DMK ministers through what he called "Vettri Vendetta Politics". He alleged that the ruling party was inducting people accused of corruption while directing vigilance action against former ministers of the DMK government.

He further claimed that the raids were being conducted to prepare social media reels ahead of the Tiruchy East bypoll and provide opportunities for the Chief Minister to deliver punch dialogues at public events.

“The toenail of even the last DMK cadre will not fear these raids,” Stalin said in his X post, adding that the party would step up its efforts to expose the TVK-led government.