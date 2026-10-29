MK Stalin says not even DMK cadres’ toenails will fear DVAC raids against KN Nehru

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday launched extensive searches at 25 places across Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Tiruchy linked to DMK leader KN Nehru in connection with an alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam.
The premises include the residence of former DMK minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy, and his brother Ravichandran’s residence and office in Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai.
In a post on X following news of the raids, Stalin asked whether the Chief Minister was considering a "roadshow or a raidshow" to divert public attention and media coverage. He alleged that women, children and senior citizens were no longer safe in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK president accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of targeting former DMK ministers through what he called "Vettri Vendetta Politics". He alleged that the ruling party was inducting people accused of corruption while directing vigilance action against former ministers of the DMK government.
He further claimed that the raids were being conducted to prepare social media reels ahead of the Tiruchy East bypoll and provide opportunities for the Chief Minister to deliver punch dialogues at public events.
“The toenail of even the last DMK cadre will not fear these raids,” Stalin said in his X post, adding that the party would step up its efforts to expose the TVK-led government.
Stalin also criticised the government over alleged law and order failures, administrative shortcomings and rising prices, claiming that these issues were affecting the public across the State.