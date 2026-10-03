Is Vijay afraid of BJP? Stalin questions CM's silence on EC issue

Addressing a campaign meeting in Dharapuram in support of DMK candidate S Suganya, Stalin said not only the DMK but also parties in the TVK-led alliance were asking Vijay to speak on the issue.

“If you cannot open your mouth on an issue being raised across the country, what is the reason, Chief Minister? Are you afraid of the BJP?” Stalin asked.

Stalin launched a broadside against the TVK government, alleging that it was not functioning as a political party but as a 'corporate mafia' intent on ruining Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the government was adopting new methods of corruption, including closing tenders within six hours, executing works at Kavignar Namakkal Maaligai even before tenders were finalised and spending Rs. 5 crore on barricading arrangements along the Chief Minister’s route during his visit to Mettur.

Stalin also accused the TVK of engineering the poll by inducing former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama to resign and join the party.