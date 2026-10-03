Is Vijay afraid of BJP? Stalin questions CM's silence on EC issue

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on the Election Commission’s irregularities, asking whether he was refraining from speaking out of fear of the BJP.
Addressing a campaign meeting in Dharapuram in support of DMK candidate S Suganya, Stalin said not only the DMK but also parties in the TVK-led alliance were asking Vijay to speak on the issue.
“If you cannot open your mouth on an issue being raised across the country, what is the reason, Chief Minister? Are you afraid of the BJP?” Stalin asked.
Stalin launched a broadside against the TVK government, alleging that it was not functioning as a political party but as a 'corporate mafia' intent on ruining Tamil Nadu.
He alleged that the government was adopting new methods of corruption, including closing tenders within six hours, executing works at Kavignar Namakkal Maaligai even before tenders were finalised and spending Rs. 5 crore on barricading arrangements along the Chief Minister’s route during his visit to Mettur.
Stalin also accused the TVK of engineering the poll by inducing former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama to resign and join the party.
“Even before the indelible ink on the fingers of voters had dried, P Sathyabama betrayed democracy and sold herself to another party without respecting the people’s verdict,” Stalin said, urging voters to “teach a befitting lesson” for betrayal of their mandate.
Stalin further said Vijay, after becoming Chief Minister, had focused on bringing MLAs from other parties into the TVK instead of concentrating on governance.
“Is this the change people asked for? He acted as a hero in a film called Jananayagan, but became a villain for jananayagam (democracy) by bringing about by-elections through horse trading,” Stalin said.
Stalin claimed that TVK candidates were facing protests during their campaign in the two constituencies going to polls. “This should be construed as opposition to Vijay, who came to power by creating an illusion. Not only those who did not vote for him, but even those who voted for TVK are now in pain,” he said.
Claiming that investments were moving towards Andhra Pradesh because of the government’s “U-turns” on several issues, Stalin cited controversy over Hindi on signboards, the appointment of an astrologer to a government post, property tax increases and an alleged order restricting the disclosure of law-and-order information under the Right to Information Act.
Stalin also hit out at the ruling government over frequent power cuts, deteriorating law and order, increasing prices of essential commodities, sexual assaults on women, murders and availability of drugs.