Killer Nilgiris leopard brought to Chennai

CHENNAI: A leopard that attacked five people and killed two, including a child near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, was brought to the rescue and rehabilitation center in Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, on Monday.

According to an official, the animal reached the facility in the afternoon hours and is being kept in isolation. The department will take a decision whether to keep the leopard in the zoo or to release it into the forest after treating it.

The leopard had attacked three tribal women on December 21 in Perungarai tribal hamlet in Bitherkad range in Gudalur division in the Nilgiris. One of the women succumbed on December 29. On January 5, the leopard attacked a 3-year-old girl in Kolappali village in Pandalur range, leading to a protest and road blockade by locals.

After traps and cages failed to capture the big cat, the forest team used a drone to identify the leopard’s location. The team managed to tranquilize the leopard and capture it on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, chief minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh each to the families of two people, including a child, who died in the leopard attack.