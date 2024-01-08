Killer leopard captured day after child mauled

COIMBATORE: A day after a leopard mauled a three-year-old girl; the forest department captured the animal by darting it with tranquilisers in Pandalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

The deceased, Nancy, daughter of a migrant couple from Jharkhand was playing in front of an ‘anganwadi’ in a tea estate in Thondialam, when the leopard mauled her to death. It is believed that the same leopard was on an attacking spree claiming the life of another woman and injuring three others over the last fortnight.

Saritha, wife of Prasanth from a tribal settlement in Pandalur was attacked by the leopard on December 21. She succumbed to injuries later at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Condemning the attacks, the villagers resorted to continuous protests in Pandalur Bazaar, Mango Range, Ayyankolli, Kolapalli, Uppatty, Devala, Nadukani and Gudalur localities since Saturday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of two victims. He also also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The forest department aided by two kumkis joined the search operation on Sunday and successfully tranquilised it near Ambrose Curve in Pandalur. The leopard was then caged and shifted to Vandalur Zoo in Chennai.

Nilgiris Collector M Aruna gave a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the two deceased persons, which they however refused to take. Meanwhile, villagers led by Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan asked the forest department to show the captured leopard.