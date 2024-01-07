Tension grips Gudalur after three-year-old dies in leopard attack

NILGIRIS: Following a tragic incident where a leopard killed a three-year-old child in Gudalur in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, tension gripped the region. The traders' association and the villagers organised a protest and declared a one-day bandh, urging the forest department to capture the elusive big cat.

In the past 10 days, the area has witnessed a string of leopard attacks, resulting in six people being injured and two fatalities. The severity of the situation has led to heightened anxiety in the Pandalur area.

The protest has now spilled over to the borders of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

As a consequence, traffic has come to a standstill at the borders of Kerala and Karnataka, with vehicles waiting to enter Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing demonstrations.