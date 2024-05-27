Coimbatore: 130 farmers arrested for staging stir to oppose Silanthi river dam construction by Kerala govt

COIMBATORE: Around 130 farmers were arrested on Sunday for attempting to block the Tamil Nadu-Kerala interstate border to condemn the neighbouring state from building a check dam in Silanthi river.

The farmers, associated with the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, took out a rally as a sign of protest. A large team of police, who were deployed in anticipation of the protest, blocked the farmers from proceeding to the inter-state border resulting in heated arguments.

As the farmers squatted on the road in protest, the revenue department officials and police held futile talks with functionaries of farmers association, before arresting the farmers.

Alleging that Kerala is building the check dam blocking the Silanthi river illegally, the farmers urged the state government to immediately move the Supreme Court and immediately stall the ongoing works. “If Kerala fails to stop constructing the dam, then farmers across the state will come together to intensify our protests,” they claimed.