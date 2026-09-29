Kavin honour killing case: Chargesheet against Surjith’s parents quashed

Chargesheet quashed

Hearing the case on Tuesday, Justice R Vijayakumar quashed the chargesheet filed against Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari. Following the order, Saravanan and Krishnakumari have been discharged from the murder case.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed Jaipal’s petition seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against him.

Thirumavalavan reacts

Reacting to the order, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said it was “shocking” that the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench had quashed the chargesheet against the parents of Surjith.

He said that the court has the authority to acquit the accused after a trial if there is insufficient evidence, but quashing the chargesheet before the commencement of the trial would set a wrong precedent.

Thirumavalavan also pointed out that Saravanan, who was arrested in connection with Kavin’s murder, was arrested again in another murder case after securing bail, allegedly for his links with contract killers.

He said the High Court’s order could create an impression that Saravanan and his wife were innocent despite the circumstances surrounding the case.

Thirumavalavan urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to appeal against the order on behalf of the VCK.