Ajith Kumar custodial death: Trial court remands four cops

The alleged crime of the accused and the positions they hold are relevant factors in this case. “This court is of the view that the outside custody of A7 to A10, at this stage, raises a reasonable apprehension of the possibility of influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence,” the judge observed.

The court said the apprehension was based on the gravity and nature of the offences — the allegations of custodial death, the previous conduct of the accused, the nature of material witnesses and allegations of tampering with police records.

Referring to the prosecution's case, the court observed that the four accused are not ordinary persons. The police personnel had already attempted to create false entries in the public records to conceal the commission of the crime. Moreover, the prosecution has also alleged that Shanmugasundaram (A7), with the help of local politicians, attempted to reach an out-of-court settlement with the parents of the deceased immediately after his custodial murder, said the court, adding it was also alleged that the accused destroyed their mobile phones to destruct evidence.