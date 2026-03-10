Karur stampede tragedy: Actor Vijay, DMK leader Senthilbalaji to appear before CBI next week

Vijay was initially asked to appear on Tuesday, but he skipped citing party and Assembly election-related work, and instead sought 10-15 days’ time. In the fresh summons, the central agency asked the actor to appear in Delhi on March 15.

"We requested that the questioning be held in Chennai, but they have asked him to appear in Delhi," said TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who also alleged that former minister Senthilbalaji should be the first person to be questioned in connection with the Karur incident.