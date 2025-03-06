ED raids 25 locations, including TN Minister Senthil Balaji's properties, TASMAC offices and breweries

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out search operations in multiple locations, particularly targeting places linked to Electricity Prohibition and Excise minister V Senthil Balaji in the city and other parts, as well as the offices of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), breweries, and distilleries that supply liquor to the corporation.

The searches were part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities, such as malpractice in liquor purchase.

The raids were conducted at about 25 locations in the state, including Chennai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and some other cities.

The offices of TASMAC, its employees, corporate offices of distilleries and plants, as well as "key associates" linked to Balaji are being covered, disclosed ED sources said.

According to sources, the ED’s fresh investigation against Balaji is based on the first information reports filed by DVAC against TASMAC managers and employees and related cash seizures made during surprise checks in the past. The ED will be on a money trail to understand how unaccounted cash could have been used for money laundering, sources added.

The TASMAC holds a monopoly over liquor trade in the state. The agency is looking at the sale transactions of liquor and the role of some alleged middlemen in connection with TASMAC sales, they said.

Sources said that searches began in the house of Kasi, a former Tangedco financial controller, said to be close to the minister.

In Karur, the offices and houses of MCS Shankar, a public works contractor, Kongu Mess owner Mani, and Sakthi Mess owner Karthi were searched.

By noon, ED sleuths landed at TASMAC headquarters in Egmore, where senior officials were not allowed to leave their cabins. ED teams also rushed to Tasmac's Chennai region senior regional manager’s office in Ambattur, where the depot and offices of certain district managers were located. Sources said ED officials sought documents related to Tasmac bar tenders.

The offices of major distilleries and breweries in Chennai were also searched by the ED.