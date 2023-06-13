ED raids Minister Senthilbalaji's house in job racket case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out raids at State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji's house.

Sources said that the raids are going on in connection with the job racket case the minister was linked to when he was transport minister in the AIADMK regime.

"Ready to submit documents....will go if summoned," said Senthil Balaji in a presser.

Earlier, the Income Tax department carried out raids at around 40 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to Tasmac contractors and during the raid four officials attacked by minister's supporters in Karur.

Last month, the taxmen came to Karur in the early hours to search as many as 10 premises. Around 150 officials from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Dindigul came by over 50 vehicles.