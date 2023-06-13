Begin typing your search...

ED raids Minister Senthilbalaji's house in job racket case

"Ready to submit documents....will go if summoned," said Senthil Balaji in a presser.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2023 4:34 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-13 04:40:31.0  )
ED raids Minister Senthilbalajis house in job racket case
X

State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out raids at State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji's house.

Sources said that the raids are going on in connection with the job racket case the minister was linked to when he was transport minister in the AIADMK regime.

"Ready to submit documents....will go if summoned," said Senthil Balaji in a presser.

Earlier, the Income Tax department carried out raids at around 40 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to Tasmac contractors and during the raid four officials attacked by minister's supporters in Karur.

Last month, the taxmen came to Karur in the early hours to search as many as 10 premises. Around 150 officials from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Dindigul came by over 50 vehicles.

ED raids Minister SenthilbalajiSenthilbalajiRaids at Senthilbalaji houseJob racket caseJob scamTN minister raidMinister house raidRaid at minister house
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X