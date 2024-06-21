Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: TVK chief Vijay puts aside b'day celebrations, directs party to provide aid to affected families

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president, actor Vijay, has instructed all party officials and members to prioritise providing necessary assistance to the families of the deceased in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy over celebrating his 50th birthday on June 22.

Following this directive, TVK general secretary N Anand has urged party functionaries to promptly provide medical aid and essential supplies to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

As of Friday morning, at least 49 people from Kallakurichi's Karunapuram area have died after reportedly drinking 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol on Wednesday.

The actor-politician on Thursday had slammed the ruling DMK government for its administrative failure and urged it to take action to prevent future incidents.

In a tweet on 'X', Vijay extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment.

He also visited those hospitalised at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital and later visited the homes of the deceased.

Hours after the tragedy, the district Collector was transferred, and the Superintendent of Police along with several lower-level officials were suspended on Wednesday.

Police arrested three people for selling illicit liquor in Karunapuram and seized 200 litres of illicit liquor found to contain dangerous levels of methanol.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state. The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

(With online desk inputs)