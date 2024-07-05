Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: RS Bharathi sends reply to TN BJP chief Annamalai, challenges him to prove allegation over DMK links

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi sent a reply notice to BJP State president K Annamalai challenging him to prove the alleged in involvement of DMK in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Since BJP is unable to make a mark electorally, Annamalai has been making constant attempts to defame, scandalise and tarnish the reputation of DMK president MK Stalin and other DMK members, said the notice.

RS Bharathi attacked Annamalai in his reply notice stating that his go to political strategy is defamation, which is proved by the number of defamation case facing by him.

As a responsible politician, Annamalai must have supported the efforts of government to bring Kallakurichi hooch perpetrators to justice and assist the victims and their families instead of playing petty politics, said the notice.

RS Bharathi denied to render apology as demanded by Annamalai in his legal notice.

Bharathi also said Annamalai to proceed with further action to his legal notice, as he will defend it in accordance with law.

Further, the notice demanded Annamalai to render unconditional apology for linking DMK with Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and to pay Rs 2 crore for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for damages.

Failing which appropriate civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against Annamalai, added the notice.

On June 26, Annamalai sent legal notice to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi seeking Rs 1 crore for allegedly blaming him for the Kallakurichi hooch deaths to tarnish his image.