How can TN govt pay huge amount as compensation to Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court wondered how the State can pay Rs.10 lakh as compensation each to the families of 65 persons died in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the public interest litigation moved by Mohamed Ghouse seeking to direct the State to reverse the compensation order.

The petitioner submitted that consuming illicit liquor is an illegal act, hence, the government need not take any pity on persons died by consuming the illicit liquor.

The State should only provide solatium to the victims of accident and not to those who have committed an illegal act by consuming the arrack for attaining self - pressure, said the petitioner.

The petitioner also wondered that on what basis the State has granted such huge money as compensation to the hooch tragedy victims, whereas very lesser amount is granting as compensation to the innocent victims of fire and road accidents.

The consumers of illicit liquor are not freedom fighters or social activists, said the petitioner and sought Court 's direction to reverse the compensation.

After the submission the bench wondered why such huge amount was granted by the government as compensation and directed the State counsel to get instructions in this regard.

The matter was posted after two weeks for further submission.