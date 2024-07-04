Kallakurichi no sequel to 2023 arrack deaths, govt tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday submitted before the Madras High Court that examination of Kallakurichi samples indicates methanol composition as 8.6 to 29.7 per cent only and hence it is not a sequel to 2023 Marakkanam and Chengalpattu illicit arrack deaths where 99.1 per cent methanol component was detected.

Detailing the actions taken regarding the Kallakurichi hooch deaths, the State submitted before the first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq that none of the well-settled circumstances, under which transfer of investigation to CBI was ordered, apply to Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 65 dead. The bench was hearing the PILs moved by AIADMK and PMK seeking to transfer the investigation from CB-CID to CBI.

Considering the gravity of the crisis, the State immediately transferred the investigation to CB-CID and constituted a one-man commission with retired judge B Gokuldoss to probe the matter, said the status report. With intense investigation, the CB-CID arrested 21 individuals including arrack sellers, suppliers and helpers within five days, it said.

Stating that 132 witnesses were examined and 700 litres of illicit arrack seized, it said to prevent the recurrence of illicit arrack deaths, the State has taken steps to monitor the industrial units using methanol to prevent its pilferage and diversion for use as arrack, said the report.

The report also stated that the Prohibition Enforcement Wing has intensified raids to eradicate illicit arrack menace in the State.

Massive awareness programmes are being conducted in vulnerable areas to sensitise people to the danger of consuming illicit arrack, said the report.

After the perusal of the status report, the Bench posted the matter to July 11 for further submission.