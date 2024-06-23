Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Main suspect arrested in Chennai; death toll rises to 57

CHENNAI: The main suspect in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Sunday morning.

Sivakumar, who has been evading capture, was found hiding in MGR Nagar in Chennai and handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation.

As of Sunday morning, at least 57 people from Kallakurichi's Karunapuram area have died after reportedly drinking 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol on June 19. As of Saturday evening, 203 people remain admitted at Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals while 40 bodies have been handed over to their families after post-mortem.

A one-man commission, led by retired High Court judge Gokuldas, has been appointed to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

The police have intensified efforts to apprehend all those involved in the incident.

Hours after the tragedy on Wednesday, the district Collector was transferred, and the Superintendent of Police along with several lower-level officials were suspended.

Police arrested three people for selling illicit liquor in Karunapuram and seized 200 litres of illicit liquor found to contain dangerous levels of methanol.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state. The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.