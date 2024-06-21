DMK allies VCK, CPM to hold protests against Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: DMK's allies VCK and CPM on Friday announced separate protests on June 24 and 25 against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy seeking the arrest of all those involved in it.

VCK would be holding a demonstration in the city on June 24 seeking the arrest of all including the officials involved in the illicit arrack sale and enforcement of the prohibition in the state, party general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters after visiting people undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi.

The CPM protest will be spearheaded by its party state secretary K Balakrishnan at Kallakurichi on June 25.

Pointing to the action taken against the district collector, superintended of police and prohibition enforcement wing officials and setting up of a one-man commission of inquiry on the incident, CPM leader Balakrishnan, in a strongly worded statement, said that he would like to bring to the attention of the government that these measures are not enough.

"The incident indicates that the government administration is ineffective in eradicating the sale of bootleg liquor, " he said.

"Liquor has been sold in the heart of Kallakurichi town where the police station and government offices are located for many years not without the knowledge of the authorities. The illicit liquor business has taken place with the full cooperation of the authorities, " he said, demanding the filing of cases and arrest of the officials responsible for the tragic deaths. He also sought action against the powerful politicians who are behind the illicit liquor sale.