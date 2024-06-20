Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 33 while 109 hospitalised; three arrested for selling spurious liquor

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case has risen to 33 on Thursday, according to Daily Thanthi. At least 109 others who reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in the Karunapuram area were admitted to the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital on Wednesday after they complained of nausea and stomach ache.

Meanwhile, Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran were arrested for selling spurious liquor in Karunapuram.

Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.

Following the deaths, District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath was shunted out and SP Samaysingh Meena and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension on Wednesday. MS Prashanth has been appointed as the new Collector while Rajath Chaturvedi is the new superintendent of police.

Hours after the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued orders to transfer the case to the CB-CID and assured that such crimes would be dealt with with an iron fist.

In May last year, Tamil Nadu witnessed twin hooch tragedies where 17 people were killed in Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

The police have claimed that in 2023, they seized 2.5 lakh litres of illicit liquor and arrested 55,173 persons, indicating an average seizure of five litres from each of the accused.

(With inputs from Bureau)