Tamil Nadu Assembly session from Wednesday, fireworks likely over Kallakurichi liquor deaths

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly’s next session would commence here on Thursday, a day after the State recorded over a dozen deaths in a hooch tragedy.

Though the agenda of the session for the opening day so far only involved adopting condolence resolution and obituary references for deceased former MLAs to be read in the House, the session could open on a stormy note as this was the second hooch tragedy in a little over a year.

The AIADMK-led opposition could up its ante in the House against the ruling DMK, which has been put on the back foot owing to multiple hooch tragedy deaths from the same part of the State.

In May last year, the State recorded a hooch tragedy claiming nearly two dozen lives in Marakkanam in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, not very far from Kallakurichi which is the epicentre of the hooch tragedy this time.

The treasury benches would have a tough time managing the floor when the opposition is certain to demand a reply from Chief Minister MK Stalin who holds the Home portfolio. The tragedy would overshadow the debate on demand for grants for various departments which begins Friday.