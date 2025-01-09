Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jan 2025 4:32 PM IST
    Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: A happy Pongal as women get Rs 1,000 aid early
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has credited Rs 1000 into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (women’s basic income) scheme.

    The amount was credited in advance for Pongal festival, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Beneficiaries expressed happiness upon receiving the amount early.

