Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: New applications to be processed in 3 months, Udhayanidhi tells House

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an Assembly session on Wednesday announced that new applications for the state's Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (women’s basic income) scheme would be processed within three months.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the minister also assured that steps would be taken to include eligible women in the scheme, in accordance with guidelines, emphasising that the initiative was to acknowledge the hard work of women.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme (KMUT), launched by the Tamil Nadu government, is designed to improve the standard of living for women and empower them. Under this initiative, Rs 1,000 is being deposited into the bank accounts of over 1 crore women beneficiaries across the state every month.

The annual family income criteria to be eligible for the scheme is Rs 2.5 lakh or less.