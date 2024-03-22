K Ponmudy sworn-in as Minister; Guv Ravi administered the oath of secrecy

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday re-inducted DMK leader K Ponmudy to the state cabinet.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday warned the Governor over his refusing to swear-in Mr Ponmudy - who was the Higher Education Minister - after his conviction, and three-year jail term, in a 2011 disproportionate assets case was stayed.

Also Read: Governor RN Ravi agrees to swear in K Ponmudy as minister after SC intervention

Post the staying of the conviction, the DMK leader was reinstated as the MLA from Tirukkoyilur in Villupuram district.

On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the custodian of the Constitution, for its timely intervention & upholding the spirit of the Constitution and saving the democracy.



In the last decade, the people of #INDIA witnessed the dithering of… pic.twitter.com/zthecHWbXL — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 22, 2024

After this, Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended Mr Ponmudy be brought back into the cabinet; he ceased to be a minister after the Madras High Court reversed his acquittal.