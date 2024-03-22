Begin typing your search...

K Ponmudy sworn-in as Minister; Guv Ravi administered the oath of secrecy

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday warned the Governor over his refusing to swear-in Mr Ponmudy - who was the Higher Education Minister - after his conviction, and three-year jail term, in a 2011 disproportionate assets case was stayed.

K Ponmudy sworn-in as Minister at Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday re-inducted DMK leader K Ponmudy to the state cabinet.

Also Read: Governor RN Ravi agrees to swear in K Ponmudy as minister after SC intervention

Post the staying of the conviction, the DMK leader was reinstated as the MLA from Tirukkoyilur in Villupuram district.

After this, Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended Mr Ponmudy be brought back into the cabinet; he ceased to be a minister after the Madras High Court reversed his acquittal.

