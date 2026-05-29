Jothimani alleges irregularities in Congress candidate selection for 2026 Assembly polls

In a post on X, Jothimani claimed that constituencies were sought and allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected and alleged that large-scale corruption had taken place under the guise of election surveys.

She alleged that several senior party workers who had served the Congress for decades, as well as individuals with strong electoral prospects, were sidelined during the selection process. At the same time, newcomers and candidates with limited electoral prospects were accommodated after constituencies were specifically negotiated for them.

According to Jothimani, some candidates who were given the opportunity to contest either left the party or became inactive shortly after the election. Questioning the basis on which such candidates were selected, she sought accountability for what she described as serious lapses in the process.