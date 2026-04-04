2026 TN elections | Congress in turmoil over ticket allocation

The list, released on Friday, has sparked backlash across districts. Karur MP Jothimani is among those who have raised objections, while several senior functionaries have written to the party high command in Delhi, questioning the selection process.

Sources said the denial of tickets to three sitting MLAs and controversial picks in constituencies such as Vilavancode, Colachel and Pennagaram have triggered anger within the party. Leaders alleged that candidates were finalised even before seat-sharing talks, raising concerns over transparency.