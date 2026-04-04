2026 TN elections | Congress in turmoil over ticket allocation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is battling a wave of internal dissent after announcing its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, with senior leaders and cadre warning of non-cooperation and even rebellion.
The list, released on Friday, has sparked backlash across districts. Karur MP Jothimani is among those who have raised objections, while several senior functionaries have written to the party high command in Delhi, questioning the selection process.
Sources said the denial of tickets to three sitting MLAs and controversial picks in constituencies such as Vilavancode, Colachel and Pennagaram have triggered anger within the party. Leaders alleged that candidates were finalised even before seat-sharing talks, raising concerns over transparency.
The decision to field GKM Tamilkumaran, son of former PMK president GK Mani, from Pennagaram has drawn sharp criticism. Having joined the Congress just a week earlier, his candidature has upset grassroots workers who feel sidelined.
Dissenting leaders told the high command that loyal party workers who had been active for years were ignored in favour of newcomers. They warned that imposing unfamiliar candidates could weaken mobilisation on the ground.
Some leaders also accused both the state and central leadership of sidelining senior functionaries. While hoping for a rethink, they cautioned that further action would be decided after consulting supporters if no changes are made. Protests have already been planned in certain regions.
The trouble is particularly intense in Erode East, where local leaders have opposed Gopinath's candidature. Former Erode South district Congress president Makkal Rajan said the party had expected a local face.
“Five local aspirants were recommended after interviews, but a candidate from Tirupur has been imposed. This is unacceptable,” he said, warning that Gopinath would not be allowed to campaign in the constituency. He added that party members could contest independently if the decision is not reversed.
With the elections just weeks away, the growing infighting within the Congress could pose a challenge to the DMK-led alliance, already facing concerns over a possible slide in vote share amid the emergence of new political players.