Delimitation: Stalin convenes emergency meeting of DMK MPs

The emergency meeting will be held by Stalin via video conference from Dharmapuri, amid his busy electioneering schedule, party sources said.

The meeting would commence at 11 am, and the party line to be followed in Parliament on delimitation would be thrashed out, sources added.

Chief Minister Stalin on Tuesday warned of massive agitations bringing Tamil Nadu to a standstill and "protests with full force," if anything was done harming the state or if the political power of northern states was disproportionately increased in the delimitation exercise. He had said that the nation may have to witness again "the DMK of the 1950's and the 1960's," apparently referring to the party's early phase in which it spearheaded a slew of agitations over state rights and against alleged imposition of Hindi.