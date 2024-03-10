Jaffer Sadiq has no connection with DMK govt: Law Minister S Regupathy

CHENNAI: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) informed that the drug trafficking network's kingpin AR Jaffer Sadiq's linkages with the Kollywood film industry and some high-profile people apart from some instances of political funding were under the scanner of the agency, the ruling DMK on Sunday said the Jaffer Sadiq has no connection with the party.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), State Law Minister S Regupathy said BJP's politics of tarnishing DMK will not work out in Tamil Nadu and in India.

"The BJP is mis-calculating that it can gain political advantage by tarnishing the DMK, which is played an important role in mobilising on a pan-India level to liberate India from the dictatorial grip of the BJP. They (BJP) are thinking that they can threaten us with NCB," he said.

Clarifying the DMK's stand, Regupathy said DMK will never indulge in illegal activities and assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the DMK will not keep anyone in the party who is involved in illegal activities.

Pointing out the measures taken by the DMK government to eradicate the usage of drugs, the law minister said as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the ruling DMK has completely stopped the usage of narcotics.

"TN is the state where not even a cent of Ganja is grown. Not everyone who joins the DMK can be screened, but if they are found to have done something wrong, immediate action will be taken against them. Likewise, the party had sacked Jaffer Sadiq from the party. We've taken all legal measures to eradicate drug trafficking. Certainly, we will not help criminals and we will not save them," Regupathy detailed.

Accusing the NCB, the State Law minister said the NCB conducted a press conference to malign and vilify the DMK, adding that they are miscalculating whether political gains can be made through it, but the people of Tamil Nadu will never forget this.

Criticising its rival AIADMK, the DMK minister said it was AIADMK former ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana who were involved in the Gutka scam, adding that it was DMK which argued in Court and action has been taken to conduct a CBI investigation against the former ministers of the AIADMK regime.

Meanwhile, DMK RS MP, P Wilson stated that civil and criminal cases will be pursued against those who accuse the DMK government without evidence in the Sadiq case.

Meanwhile, DMK RS MP, P Wilson stated that civil and criminal cases will be pursued against those who accuse the DMK government without evidence in the Sadiq case.