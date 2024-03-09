NCB nabs on-the-run drug cartel kingpin; lens on political, film links

CHENNAI: After being on the run for several days, film producer Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged kingpin of the cartel that sent narcotics worth Rs 2,000 crore to Australia and New Zealand, was finally nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sources said he was caught from a hotel in Jaipur.

Sadiq, a film producer, was an office-bearer of the DMK, which dismissed him when his alleged links to the drugs racket came out.

Last week, sleuths from the central agency broke open his house in Chennai and conducted searches.

Sadiq's alleged link to the drug cartel has come as an embarrassment not just for the DMK and the State government, but even for the State police.

After facing ridicule and criticisms for accepting CCTVs from Sadiq's company, the police claimed that they have returned them after finding out his antecedents.

In an effort to downplay his alleged links to narcotics peddling in the past, senior officers also claimed that Sadiq was acquitted in 2017.

However, as DT Next reported in its edition dated March 9, his acquittal was mostly on technical grounds.

Sources said the agency will probe Sadiq's political link and also his connections in the film field.