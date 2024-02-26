NCB names three associates of wanted man Jaffer Sadiq

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau which has launched a manhunt for Jaffer Sadiq, on Monday revealed the names of other accused – hailing from TN - arrested in Delhi recently.

Jaffer Sadiq, a DMK man who is into producing films, was dismissed by the party on Sunday.

The NCB named Mukesh and Mujibur Rahman of Chennai, and Ashok Kumar of Villupuram. Information from them revealed that Jaffer Sadiq, a resident of Santhome, was the supposed mastermind of the drug network, which had dispatched Rs.2000 crore worth of drugs abroad in three years.

The summon to Sadiq was seen pasted on the doors of his residence and office doors.

Sadiq was expelled from his post of deputy organiser of the NRI wing of Chennai West district soon after reports emerged on Sunday about his alleged links to the drug network.

A team of Delhi special police and the NCB raided a godown in West Delhi and found three men trying to pack the drug 50 kg of pseudoephedrine into fake packets of multigrain food mix.

The police nabbed the three and recovered the drug.

Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, a drug with high demand in party circles.