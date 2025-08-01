It’s a planned murder; girl coerced to give video appeal, alleges Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan visited the grieving family of Kavin Selvaganesh on Thursday and termed the incident a planned murder.

Condemning the killing, the VCK leader Thirumavalavan said it is a premeditated murder. Though Surjith and his father, Saravanan, the suspended Sub Inspector, were arrested, the police have not arrested Surjith’s mother Krishnakumari yet, he said. The VCK leader said it was suspicious whether Surjith alone committed such a heinous crime and alleged that some police personnel were behind the killing of Kavin.

Pointing out that both families were aware of the relationship between Kavin and Subashini, and they expressed dissent, the leader alleged that the police could have been aware of the murder in advance, as the murder plot was planned within the limits of the Palayamkottai police.

He also stated that hired criminals were behind such killings that mostly occurred in the southern region of Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting that Kavin’s father, Chandrasekar, claimed that the police parents of Subashini could have utilised a full-fledged criminal force to kill his son, the leader stressed that the CB CID should thoroughly investigate Surjith’s parents. Further, the VCK chief believed that the government was discharging its duty in this case and sought police protection for Kavin’s family.

Referring to Subashini’s video, the VCK chief alleged that the message was staged at someone’s behest. He charged that she did not comment on the incident and did not seem bothered by it, but was firm that her parents were not involved in the crime. He also sought the cybercrime police’s intervention to keep unsolicited comments about Kavin at bay. Later, the VCK cadres led by Thirumavalavan staged a protest demonstration in Tirunelveli, condemning the honour killing, sources said.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also visited the grieving family of Kavin Selvaganesh on Thursday.

Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Ministers KN Nehru and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Kanimozhi met the victim’s parents, Chandrasekar and Tamil Selvi, at their residence in Arumugamangalam near Thoothukudi. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, she said she was visiting the family on behalf of CM Stalin to offer solidarity and support during this painful time.

“This is not a time to shield anyone. No one involved in this heinous act will be protected. The government stands with the family and will ensure justice is delivered,” Kanimozhi told media persons.

Kanimozhi emphasised that society must take collective responsibility in condemning and preventing honour killings, adding, “Such incidents should never happen again.” The state government had already transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for an impartial probe.

Responding to calls for the arrest of the accused’s mother, Kanimozhi said the investigation would proceed as per law and assured that no aspect of the case would be overlooked.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday visited the family of Kavin. “In a country that upholds the values of brotherhood, such caste-based crimes are deplorable and must be strongly denounced. Justice must be ensured for Kavin.”