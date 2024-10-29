Is there a dress code for ministers? Is T-shirt a casual wear? Madras HC wants to know

CHENNAI: Is the dress code prescribed by the issued by State government binding on the holders of Constitutional posts? Does T-shirt come under the definition of ‘casual attire’? These were the two aspects that the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government and a litigant to explain in a case filed against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s choice of attire.

The first division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji was hearing a public interest litigation filed objecting to the casual clothes worn by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging it was unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioner, M Sathya Kumar, submitted that Udhayanidhi is always seen wearing a casual T-shirt at all government programmes even in his ministerial office and Deputy Chief Minister's cabin. He argued that this was against the dress code prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Secretarial Office Manual amended by a Government Order in 2019.

The GO had prescribed that government servants should wear formal attire or Tamil ethnic wear Veshti, he said, claiming that the Deputy CM breached the order.

Raising another matter, Kumar added that Udhayanidhi was acting as an election agent by sporting the ruling DMK's symbol on his T-shirt while holding public office, which is against Section 134A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

After taking note of the submissions, the bench asked the litigant whether the government order regarding the dress code for government servants was binding on persons holding constitutional posts. Can public servants like Deputy CM be considered as government servants, asked the bench.

To this, the litigant relied on Article 12 of the Constitution to contend that Deputy CM and ministers are part of State, and hence they should be considered as government servants.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that Deputy CM Udhayanidhi wearing a T-shirt for his comfort could not be considered as a casual attire.

After the submissions, the bench directed both the parties to explain whether the persons holding Constitutional posts were to adhere to any dress code and if T-shirt could be considered as casual wear. The matter was then posted to November 11 for further submission.