DyCM Udhayanidhi's t-shirt-jeans look does not qualify as formal attire, says plea filed in HC

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Madras High Court alleging that his casual attire during official events is 'unconstitutional'.

The petitioner M Sathya Kumar, a Chennai-based advocate, claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin's choice of attire --- t-shirts, jeans, and casual footwear --- while attending government programs and even while at his ministerial office and cabin, is against the dress code prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Office manual, amended by a government order (GO) in 2019. As per the GO, male employees must wear shirts with formal pants or veshti (dhoti) "reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress" while women are to opt for sarees or salwar suits paired with dupattas.

The government order explicitly mentions that government servants should strictly adhere to the dress code at the workplace, he stated.

Udhayanidhi is seen wearing t-shirts, jeans and casual footwear, which do not qualify as formal attire, resulting in a violation of the prescribed dress code, noted the petitioner.

It was also contended that the t-shirt that Udhayanidhi has been seen wearing while discharging duty as Deputy Chief Minister predominantly displays the DMK's 'rising sun' symbol. As Udhayanidhi represents the State, he cannot wear such a t-shirt, which is against the GO, and is unconstitutional, unlawful, and illegal, stated the petitioner.

"Udhayanidhi is indirectly soliciting the general public by flaunting, exhibiting, parading, and brandishing the DMK symbol which is against Section 134 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951," the petitioner claimed, and sought the court to direct the Deputy Chief Minister to adhere to the prescribed dress code.