Insurer directed to compensate Salem man Rs 55,000 for stolen vehicle

CHENNAI: The insurance company has been directed to pay Salem resident a compensation of Rs 55,000 for the stolen two-wheeler he owned.

Arun Kumar had purchased a two-wheeler for Rs 1,25,000 in 2019. It was insured for the period from February 2022 to February 2023 at an Insured Declared Value (IDV) of Rs 68,431.

It was stated that the vehicle which was parked in the parking shed near his house was stolen.

He lodged a police complaint but the FIR was not recorded by the police official and Arun was asked to make efforts to locate the motorcycle.

The police officials assured Arun that they will also make efforts to trace the vehicle and if it was not found within a week or so FIR would be registered.

Later an FIR was recorded by the police and a final report was submitted by the police and an NTC (Non Traceable Certificate) was issued to the Complainant.

Arun had intimated the insurance company regarding the theft and made an insurance claim but the insurer rejected stating that the information given by Arun regarding the theft was delayed.

Based on Arun's complaint, the Salem District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that Arun made efforts but was unable to find the stolen vehicle, hence his efforts to trace the vehicle were genuine and the reason for the delay in intimating the insurance company was not wanton. Arun suffered due to a deficiency in service on the part of the company.

The insurer was directed to pay Arun a sum of Rs 40,000 for the lost vehicle, a sum of Rs 5,000 towards compensation for deficiency of service, another sum of Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony, and another sum of Rs 5,000 towards the cost of this complaint.