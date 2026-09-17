Instant resignation by MLAs mockery of democracy, says Madras High Court

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and Krishnanaswamy Govindarajan directed the registry to post the PIL, which sought a stay on the bypolls, along with connected matters before the chief justice bench on September 18.

The court orally asked why the Election Commission of India (ECI) should not examine the issue in detail and frame guidelines under Article 324 of the Constitution to prevent this “mockery of democracy.” The court also observed that the MLAs were elected by voters who placed their trust in them; resigning from their posts amounts to insulting the voters.

During the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan pointed out that similar connected matters had been heard by the first bench headed by Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and that orders had been reserved.