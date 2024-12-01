Indian Army carries out rescue operations in cyclone affected areas of Puducherry

CHENNAI: Upon the request of the District Collector, Puducherry to assist with rescue operations in flooded areas of Puducherry, Indian Army troops of the Chennai Garrison Battalion under the Dakshin Bharat Area were sent during the early morning hours of Sunday.

A Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) column comprising 01 Officer, 06 Junior Commissioned Officers and 62 Other Ranks have been sent from Chennai for Puducherry.

On arrival in Puducherry, Major Ajay Sangwan, the Column Commander was briefed on the prevailing situation.

The Column was earmarked to rescue stranded civilians from approximately 500 houses in the Krishnanagar region of Puducherry where water levels reached approximately 5ft in some localities. Rescue work started with effect from 06 am in the morning and over 100 people have been rescued in the last two hours.