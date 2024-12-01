50 cm rainfall in 21 hours: Cyclone Fengal leaves Villupuram, Puducherry wet in its wake

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Fengal, which made landfall on Saturday (November 30) and crossed the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast late in the night, dumped a massive 50 cm rainfall in Villupuram in just 21 hours, revealed data from the weather department.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, Mailam all-weather station in Villupuram recorded a whopping 498 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on November 30 to 5.30 am on December 1 (Sunday).

Not far behind was Puducherry union territory which was on the cyclone's path and reported 469.5 mm in the same period.

Weather stations and observatories in several districts, including Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, also recorded good rainfall but nowhere close to Villupuram and Puducherry.

For instance, it was 179 mm in Cuddalore and 176.5 mm in Tiruvannamalai, followed by 136.5 mm in Tiruvallur and 120.5 mm in Kancheepuram, the data showed.

In contrast, the rainfall was much tamer at 115.2 at Meenambakkam.