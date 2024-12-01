Cyclone Fengal: Expected to weaken into deep depression within few hours

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal, which passed over Puducherry coast at midnight, is now likely to move west-south-west of Tamil Nadu and weaken into deep depression, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said, “Currently, the Fengal cyclone is moving west-southwestward at a speed of 7 km/h and is expected to weaken into a deep depression. The cyclone has been stationary for three hours near Puducherry, resulting in continuous heavy rainfall.”

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded at 6 locations, while 3 places have received extremely heavy rainfall.

“The Cyclonic storm Fengal is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The weather warnings issued earlier will continue and the system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai and Karaikal,” said IMD in a bulletin.

Chennai, Mailam all-weather station in Villupuram recorded 498 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on November 30 to 5.30 am on December 1 (Sunday). Puducherry reported 469.5 mm in the same period.