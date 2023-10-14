INDIA parties must unite, rise above minor differences to defeat BJP: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reiterated that the INDIA parties must rise above their "minor differences" and 'unite' to defeat the BJP.

Delivering his presidential address at the Women's Rights Conference organized by the DMK women's wing in the city as a part of Kalaignar Karunanidhi's centenary celebration, Stalin said, "The BJP can be defeated only through unity. Tamil Nadu has shown this since 209. A united alliance like the one in Tamil Nadu must be formed in every state across India."

"I urge the sisters present here to relay this to their party leaders," Stalin said, conveying the message of unity to the leaders of the "ideological' alliance. We must ensure the total defeat of the BJP in 2024, "he added.

INDIA block will take urgent steps for women's rights

Delivering her first address in five years in the State, former Congress National president Sonia Gandhi exuded confidence that the like-minded parties of the INDIA block would take urgent steps to make women's rights, particularly 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies a reality.

Admitting that lack of consensus prevented the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha during the UPA-II, Sonia said, "I am confident that the like-minded parties of the India alliance can and will take urgent steps to make women's rights a reality."

J&K people stopped smiling after 20I9



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Every woman, regardless of her caste, creed and social status, faces great challenges. Violence and other atrocities keep happening to us."

In a veiled reference to the abrogation of Article 370, Mufit said that the people of J &K have stopped smiling after 20I9, except when Rahul Gandhi came there for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Remarking that the economy of the country was going down and inflation and unemployment were going up, she said that they (BJP) are attempting to inject hatred through poor boys and drive hatred between Hindus and Muslims."

Decide politics with women's opinion



Seconding their views, DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the BJP-led Union government has enacted a Women's Reservation Bill, which will never be implemented in 50 years.

Recalling the absence of President Droupadi Murmu during the Parliament inauguration and the resignation of a woman dalit minister a few days ago in the BJP inclusive government in Puducherry, Kanimozhi said that politics should be determined and decided with the opinions and aspirations of women.

Sensing winds of change: Subashini Ali

Accusing the Modi regime of trying to replace the Constitution with Manuvadi ideas in the last nine years, CPIM politburo member Subashini Ali said that women are facing the worst kind of oppression in BJP-ruled states.

"About 2,000 rape and murder of women have taken place in UP in the last eight months," Ms Ali added.

NCP working president Supriya Sule said that the INDIA alliance is committed to delivering a fair and just governance the country deserves.

CPI national leader Annie Raja said that the situation in the country is such that when 'we' have organised a conference on women's rights, women could get raped or assaulted anywhere in the country.

AITMC national spokesperson Sushmita Dev called the beti bachao and beti padao campaign of PM Modi a "PR exercise".

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that women's right was not a matter of speech, but a matter of faith to the SP.

Delhi deputy speaker cum National committee member of AAP Rakhi Bitlan and Food Minister of Bihar Leishi Singh of JD(U) also spoke at the conference.

Emotional Priyanka revisits 'darkest' past; appeals for women's rights

Delivering her first-ever political speech in Tamil Nadu, Congress national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a strong appeal to women to create a new dawn and secure their rights.

Opening her speech on an emotional note with a recap of her arrival at Chennai on the "darkest night of her life", the assassination of her father Rajiv Gandhi in I99I, Priyanka narrated the circumstances then and said in Tamil, "Neenga thana en thai. Neengal thaan en sagodari. Ingu ungaludun irupathai naan perumayaga karuthugiren. Inraya naal naam anaivarai patri pesa pogiren." (You are my mother. You are my sister. I consider it an honour to be with you here today. I am here to speak about all of us).

"Today, there is much talk about empowerment. I demand that we own our power. I demand immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill," she added.