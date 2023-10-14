DMK Women's Rights Conference live: Supriya Sule speaking at the venue
Earlier, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with the party's Tamil Nadu leaders in Chennai.
CHENNAI: Prominent women leaders from the INDIA bloc have gathered in Chennai for the Women’s Rights Conference organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) today at the YMCA ground in Nandanam.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, and NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule arrived in Chennai on Friday.
Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar’s Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Leshi Singh, AAP leader and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali, CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja, and Trinamool Congress’s Sushmita Dev are expected to arrive at the venue.
The conference marks the birth centenary of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
The conference will be presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and will be chaired by DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The meeting would be the first in at least five years when former AICC president Sonia Gandhi would be addressed on such a grand scale in Tamil Nadu.
On Friday, CM Stalin, accompanied by State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the meeting venue.
Live Updates
- 14 Oct 2023 12:54 PM GMT
CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja says that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is determined to snatch away the rights of women that were won over 75 years of Independence.
"PM Modi, who boasts of a 56-inch chest, doesn't really bother about the crime perpetrated against women," she said.
- 14 Oct 2023 12:49 PM GMT
Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja speaking at the conference.
- 14 Oct 2023 12:35 PM GMT
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav speaking at the conference.
She says, "I want to focus on three fundamental aspects for the vision for India an unyielding commitment to social justice, tireless effort to protect the dignity of each individual, and untiring advocacy for women's rights. Samajwadi Party remains committed to these ideals as we cherish and uphold an unwavering commitment to protecting the respect and dignity of every individual in a diverse India. The protection of regional, social, cultural, and linguistic identities is of paramount importance as it is integral to the identity and pride of each and every individual. Leadership in this regard is not about exclusion but rather about pluralism and diversity. We all must be true feminists today, advocating for gender equality, women's education, and upliftment policies that have always been advocated and implemented by the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. We must recognise that women's economic empowerment is not only a matter of individual dignity but also a path towards overall societal and economic progress."
- 14 Oct 2023 12:18 PM GMT
TMC's Sushmita Dev spoke at the conference after a special address.
- 14 Oct 2023 12:15 PM GMT
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & INDIA bloc women leaders participate in the DMK Women's Rights conference at the YMCA Ground in Chennai pic.twitter.com/NBokbtsedB— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023