DMK Women's Rights Conference live: Supriya Sule speaking at the venue

CHENNAI: Prominent women leaders from the INDIA bloc have gathered in Chennai for the Women’s Rights Conference organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) today at the YMCA ground in Nandanam.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, and NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule arrived in Chennai on Friday.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar’s Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Leshi Singh, AAP leader and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali, CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja, and Trinamool Congress’s Sushmita Dev are expected to arrive at the venue.

The conference marks the birth centenary of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

The conference will be presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and will be chaired by DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The meeting would be the first in at least five years when former AICC president Sonia Gandhi would be addressed on such a grand scale in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with the party's Tamil Nadu leaders in Chennai.

On Friday, CM Stalin, accompanied by State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the meeting venue.

