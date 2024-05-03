Increase in temperature affects vendors, workers of essential services

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday forecast that the temperature could go up to 41 degrees Celsius in Chennai. The heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at many places over North interior Tamil Nadu.

The state government recently gave an appeal to the public insisting them to stay indoor and avoid direct sun, however vendors, workers of essential services and workers do not have a choice, but to brave the sun and ensure that they meet three squares a meal.

According to RMC weather bulletin, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal over the interior Tamil Nadu during the next four days from May 3rd to May 6th and above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many pockets in north Tamil Nadu during these days, read the weather bulletin. It is likely to be 41-44°C at a few pockets over the plains of the north interior districts.

Humidity is likely to be about 30-50% in the afternoon hours and 40-75% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 50-80% over the coastal areas during the next four days, the bulletin read.

DT Next spoke to some of the workers who feel the maximum heat this season. One of the worst affected categories of people during the summer are drivers and vendors.

Harikrishnan, a MTC driver said, "As I have worked as a driver for more than 15 years, driving in the summer has become a normal process. It would be more difficult for new joiners as they are not used to the heat and temperature. The working time is 16 hours. During summer driving through the city is difficult but the journeys to Kilambakkam and other places are comparatively better due to the winds."

Most of the workers with whom DT Next spoke said that they are provided butter milk and water by thier employees to beat the heat during summer.

"The duty is a total of eight hours with four hours of break in between and we are provided with water and butter milk to withstand the scorching sun. It would be better if we are provided with cooling helmets. The current helmets which we get are having more weight which is difficult for us," said Raja Sekhar, a traffic policeman.

G Vasanthi, a sanitary staff said, "For a very long time we have been doing this work and due to age we are unable to find another work".

The corporation sanitary workers also say that it would be better if they are provided with food apart from butter milks. R Karthik, a sanitary worker said that, "Our work shift is from morning 6am to noon 2pm." All we need is more avenue trees that provides shade.

A security in a private firm complains about the skin related ailments and hedaches due to dehydration. I get regular bouts of headaches due to regular exposure to sun and its a nigtmare during the dog days (Kathiri season) of summer.