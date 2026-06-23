'I did not become CM overnight; it came from people's trust,' says CM Vijay in Assembly

'Not a reel story, but reality'

Referring to remarks made by political opponents, Vijay said some were trying to portray his political success as though he had walked out of a film set and directly entered the Assembly. "Some people are creating an image that I came straight from cinema and became Chief Minister. That may be a reel story, but not the real one. I earned a place in the hearts of people and became Chief Minister because of their trust," he said.

Vijay also thanked members who participated in the discussion on the Governor's address and took a swipe at opposition parties. "I thank the Leader of the Opposition and other members who spoke in the House. At times, it appeared as though some believed opposing everything alone would prove they are in the Opposition," he remarked.