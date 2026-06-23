'I did not become CM overnight; it came from people's trust,' says CM Vijay in Assembly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 23) said his rise to the post of Chief Minister was not an overnight development, but the result of years of public welfare work and the trust reposed in him by people across Tamil Nadu.
Replying to the debate on the Governor's address on the final day of the Assembly session, Vijay responded to criticism over his transition from cinema to politics and defended his political journey.
Referring to remarks made by political opponents, Vijay said some were trying to portray his political success as though he had walked out of a film set and directly entered the Assembly. "Some people are creating an image that I came straight from cinema and became Chief Minister. That may be a reel story, but not the real one. I earned a place in the hearts of people and became Chief Minister because of their trust," he said.
Vijay also thanked members who participated in the discussion on the Governor's address and took a swipe at opposition parties. "I thank the Leader of the Opposition and other members who spoke in the House. At times, it appeared as though some believed opposing everything alone would prove they are in the Opposition," he remarked.
Speaking about the tragedy in Karur that claimed 41 lives, Vijay said the incident had deeply affected the ruling government. "I have no words to describe the pain caused by the loss of 41 lives in Karur. That sorrow will remain with us. Despite this, attempts were made to place the entire blame on the present government," he said.
Defending his ideological credentials, Vijay said his political stand was not new and had been reflected in his public activities and films for several years. He pointed out that TVK had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) immediately after the party was launched. "Even before entering active politics, the films I acted in spoke about issues such as corruption, social justice and education. We have been involved in public welfare activities since the 1990s," he said.
Vijay added that his welfare organisation had stood by people during difficult times for decades and said many were aware of the challenges faced by his films because of the political messages they carried.