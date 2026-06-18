Governor Arlekar hails smooth Assembly session as ‘new era’ for Tamil Nadu

In a statement, Arlekar said the Governor’s address was delivered in full inside the House without disruption for the first time in three years, calling it a significant moment for parliamentary democracy in the State.

“I am delighted to convey to the people that today marks the dawning of a new era in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted that the National Anthem was rendered both at the commencement of the session and at the conclusion of his address, describing it as a first in the Assembly’s history.