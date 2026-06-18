Governor Arlekar hails smooth Assembly session as ‘new era’ for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday described the opening of the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as the beginning of a ‘new era’, citing the uninterrupted conduct of proceedings and a renewed emphasis on institutional harmony.
In a statement, Arlekar said the Governor’s address was delivered in full inside the House without disruption for the first time in three years, calling it a significant moment for parliamentary democracy in the State.
“I am delighted to convey to the people that today marks the dawning of a new era in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” he said.
The Governor also highlighted that the National Anthem was rendered both at the commencement of the session and at the conclusion of his address, describing it as a first in the Assembly’s history.
Calling the development a reflection of democratic values, Arlekar said it fulfilled the aspirations of people seeking a constructive relationship between the elected government and the Governor’s office.
He stressed that a stable and effective administration can be achieved only through cooperation and coordination among constitutional institutions.
“It is deeply gratifying that we have all begun our collective journey toward this goal,” the Governor said, expressing confidence that the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration would strengthen governance and better serve the people of Tamil Nadu.